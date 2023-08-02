Senior Frontend Developer – Angular expert – Insuretech (to relocate to the Netherlands from SA) – Paying R1.2mil CTC negotiable at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Get your bicycles ready; this is that golden ticket (job) you have been waiting for!!

My client is a fast-paced, technically strong, international platform, making an impact… paying it forward! They are a data-driven company with core focus in sustainable Healthcare; their headquarters are located in Amsterdam.

The current need if for highly skilled Senior Frontend Developer’s to aid the development of a mobile health benefit platform – It’s the first of its kind; digitally connecting patients, health payers & healthcare providers to one platform.

You will work alongside a diverse team, working on core features for the platform, delivering quality solutions for end users, & making enhancements to ensure maximum impact!

You can expect Greenfields type work; the team work on multiple Angular portals structured in a monorepo so your expertise in Angular is key.

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO GRAB THEIR ATTENTION:

You have 8+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend!

You are highly skilled in Angular 10+, Typescript + other modern JavaScript tools

CI/CD tools

Some knowledge of Java is a plus

Cypress or other automated testing tools are a plus

Security + GDPR are part of your development cycle

You are well educated with a BSc in software engineering or similar

Azure / AWS Cloud

Some perks include: full relocation, Visa applications and housing for the first 2 months; a powerful selection of equipment + tools; as well as loads of chitchat & beers on a Friday!

