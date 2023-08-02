Senior Full Stack (Business Application) Developer – Midrand – R760 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Stimulating chance to work in a team that is not afraid of taking the road less travelled in creativity and innovation. This luxury automotive group is looking for a Senior Full Stack (Business Application) Developer to work on systems solutions in a broad and wide-ranged technology environment.

If you are looking to upskill in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!

You typically will have worked on Java for at least 8+ years as well as have knowledge in:

Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)

Experience using Angular for building frontends

Very familiar with Test Driven Development

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

Java and Java EE

TypeScript

Angular

HTML 5

Selenium

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational)

Implementation of Backend Services

Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure

Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer

Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into OpenShift The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

