Senior Full-Stack Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full-Stack Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.
Responsibilities
- Develop, test, and maintain software applications mobile and web platforms
- Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify requirements, design solutions, and implement new features
- Write clear, efficient, and reusable code using appropriate design patterns and architecture principles
- Develop server-side logic and APIs using suitable backend frameworks
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in a timely and efficient manner
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development
- Interact with Project, Business and Technical managers to manage timelines and deliverables
- Interact with customers to support the successful deployment of the product
- Work on continually increasing the quality and the productivity of the team
- Establish and maintain processes and practices that align with industry best practices
Requirements
- 4+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications
- Experience with Flutter for mobile and web platforms
- Experience with one of the following frontend frameworks: Angular, React, or Vue
- Experience with one of the following backend/api frameworks: Java Spring, .Net Core, Python Fast API, or Golang
- Experience with relational database systems such as PostgreSQL This includes query optimization, debugging and advanced query methods
- Experience with Kafka and/or RabbitMQ
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills
- Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release
- Experienced in building RESTful APIs
- Experience with Git
- Experience with Swagger
