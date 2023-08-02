Senior Full-Stack Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full-Stack Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities

Develop, test, and maintain software applications mobile and web platforms

Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify requirements, design solutions, and implement new features

Write clear, efficient, and reusable code using appropriate design patterns and architecture principles

Develop server-side logic and APIs using suitable backend frameworks

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in a timely and efficient manner

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development

Interact with Project, Business and Technical managers to manage timelines and deliverables

Interact with customers to support the successful deployment of the product

Work on continually increasing the quality and the productivity of the team

Establish and maintain processes and practices that align with industry best practices

Requirements

4+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications

Experience with Flutter for mobile and web platforms

Experience with one of the following frontend frameworks: Angular, React, or Vue

Experience with one of the following backend/api frameworks: Java Spring, .Net Core, Python Fast API, or Golang

Experience with relational database systems such as PostgreSQL This includes query optimization, debugging and advanced query methods

Experience with Kafka and/or RabbitMQ

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills

Excellent collaboration and communication skills

Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release

Experienced in building RESTful APIs

Experience with Git

Experience with Swagger

Desired Skills:

