Senior Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 2, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full-Stack Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities

  • Develop, test, and maintain software applications mobile and web platforms
  • Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify requirements, design solutions, and implement new features
  • Write clear, efficient, and reusable code using appropriate design patterns and architecture principles
  • Develop server-side logic and APIs using suitable backend frameworks
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in a timely and efficient manner
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development
  • Interact with Project, Business and Technical managers to manage timelines and deliverables
  • Interact with customers to support the successful deployment of the product
  • Work on continually increasing the quality and the productivity of the team
  • Establish and maintain processes and practices that align with industry best practices

Requirements

  • 4+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications
  • Experience with Flutter for mobile and web platforms
  • Experience with one of the following frontend frameworks: Angular, React, or Vue
  • Experience with one of the following backend/api frameworks: Java Spring, .Net Core, Python Fast API, or Golang
  • Experience with relational database systems such as PostgreSQL This includes query optimization, debugging and advanced query methods
  • Experience with Kafka and/or RabbitMQ
  • Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
  • Excellent collaboration and communication skills
  • Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release
  • Experienced in building RESTful APIs
  • Experience with Git
  • Experience with Swagger

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

