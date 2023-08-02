Senior Java Angular HEAVY Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.16m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

e-Commerce environment for fast growing FCMG group which is a differentiated and diversified retailer of Furniture, Household appliances, Consumer electronic and technology goods. In addition, they are a leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services focusing on their retail customer base.

An opportunity for a Senior Java Angular Software Engineer has risen to work with a forward-thinking team that is rewriting all the legacy application from scratch working on the most cutting-edge Open source technical new stack with full fledge CI/CD Devops implementation in AWS (they will train and teach you on the AWS stack) along with the best coding practices.

It’s an opportunity to work with team that have some AWS gurus/Solution architects helping them here so it will be a great opportunity to work and learn from them.

Technical Environment

Java

Java Spring boot

Python a PLUS

J2ee

SQL

STRONG Angular skills

ReactJs

DevOps CI/CD on Cloud environment

HTML

JavaScript

Vue

Github

Bitbucket

Agile

MYSQL

Postgres

AWS cloud – they will train and teach you o the AWS stack

Reference Number for this position is GZ51358 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

Python a Plus

SQL

HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position