Senior Java Developer – Hybrid Remote – up to R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global insurance company that offers a wellness platform program is looking for an Exceptional Senior Java Developer to join their team
You will be required to design, develop, and implement Java applications to support business requirements and contribute to the overall architecture and standards of the business
If you have 8 plus years’ experience in developing Java applications and you want to be part of this pioneering business that incentivises people to be healthier, then this opportunity is for you
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Extensive experience working with Java
- Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
Reference Number for this position is GZ53941. This is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton offering rate of R700 to R820 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree