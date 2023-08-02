Senior Java Developer – Hybrid Remote – up to R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global insurance company that offers a wellness platform program is looking for an Exceptional Senior Java Developer to join their team

You will be required to design, develop, and implement Java applications to support business requirements and contribute to the overall architecture and standards of the business

If you have 8 plus years’ experience in developing Java applications and you want to be part of this pioneering business that incentivises people to be healthier, then this opportunity is for you

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Reference Number for this position is GZ53941. This is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton offering rate of R700 to R820 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Junit

Hibernate

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

Obsidian

Kibana

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position