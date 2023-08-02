Senior Java Developer – Sandton – up to R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Java Developer – Sandton – up to R900k PA

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology in environment? If so, a Financial Services Giant based in Johannesburg with African roots is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

This company offers a rare opportunity to work on global scale systems within one of the fastest growing Investment Banks in South Africa and Africa as a whole.

The ideal candidate has a passion for cutting edge technology and enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.

Requirements:

IT Knowledge

IT Development

IT Applications

Automated Unit Testing

Data Integrity

looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache.

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 +

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar

Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification & 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.

Proficient in Java and Workflow

Reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R900K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

cloud

Cache

spring data

Java8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position