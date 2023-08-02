Senior SAP PM Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

About the job

Qualified candidates will work on?SAP?for Plant Maintenance?implementation and support projects. ?This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through either configuration or team development.?? Typical implementation project scope includes;?preventative & planned maintenance solutions, corrective maintenance solutions, repair and refurbishment solutions, resource management solutions, master data management scope and content. Seeking highly motivated professionals with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with the?PM?Applications by SAP to work as a?Senior?SAP PM Consultant/Manager.

Responsibilities:

Provide clients with full life-cycle project implementation consulting expertise including assessments, blueprinting, system build, testing and go-live stabilisation.

Prepare and facilitate assessment/blueprint workshops to analyse clients’ business requirements. Consultant must be able to explain business reasons for utilising functionalities and transform them into business SAP best business practice.

Write detailed functional mapping to SAP applications, functional gap analysis, detailed blueprint design and process documentation and detailed functional specifications for any custom development. This includes integration points with other SAP modules such as?MM (Materials Management), CO (Controlling), PM (Plant Maintenance) and PS (Project Systems), etc.

Prepare summary level presentations and facilitate future state system design and process workshops to obtain client acceptance.

Perform and/or oversee; configuration of SAP applications, creation of positive/negative unit test scripts, and execution of unit tests.

Train client staff on design, application functions and configuration.

Create and/or support creation of integration/user acceptance test scenarios and scripts as well as facilitate and provide direct support for user testing.

Create and/or support creation of cutover plan and scripts as well as facilitate and provide direct support for production migration and go-live stabilisation.

Provide status updates on assigned work to management and, when required, act as a project manager on small to medium-sized projects.

Mentor and/or oversee other consultants assigned to the project.

Perform in cross-functional team environments where strong interpersonal communication skills are essential.?In certain situations teams may be geographically diverse or involve other implementation consulting partners.

Assume primary internal responsibility for the successful implementation under hard and fast deadlines.

Minimum Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, business administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous.

SAP implementation experience required.? Project references must be verifiable.

Lead consultant role for at least five (5) full life-cycle implementation including all phases (blueprint, configuration, training, cut-over and post go-live support.

SAP S/4 relevant experience (not just ECC).

Business Knowledge:

Must have experience in working in a?Plant Maintenance?environment.

Business knowledge and process design skills.

Good familiarity with business processes relating to mining / automotive/ oil industry.

Desired Skills:

SAP PM

S/4Hana

