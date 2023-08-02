Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 2, 2023

General Role Tasks:

  • Planning, coordination, and control of test activities.

  • Development and definition of test methods and test tools.

  • Building up and leading any topics related to testing the success of projects and the products maintenance area.

  • Defining the scope of testing within the context of each release / delivery.

  • Deploying and managing resources for testing.

  • Applying the appropriate test measurements and metrics in the product and the testing team.

  • Planning, deploying, and managing the testing effort for any given engagement.

  • Test case design based on communication and collaboration with business departments.

  • Perform manual testing, implementation, and documentation of automated tests (accessible for BMW/third parties).

  • Definition of an integrated concept of manual and automated test cases together with BMW headquarter test manager (automation and manual).

  • Strategic leadership for test automation.

  • Reporting of issues back to the development team.

  • Manage escalations related to testing and test progress.

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

  • Understands Workflow (Advantageous).

  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

  • Integration testing with other modules.

  • Write Specifications and interact with developers.

  • Validate and document requirements against Template to be presented to headquarter for decision.

  • Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the IFT team and the maintenance team.

  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support (could be on weekends, late evenings).

  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

  • Assisting in troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

  • Executing the required changes through configuration.

  • Carrying out regression testing.

  • User interface transactional solutions.

  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Minimum Requirements:

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Solid test management know-how and agile methodologies.

  • Solid background with SAP projects in finance.

  • Transition of manual product tests towards an automated testing concept.

  • Test tools, especially x-Ray.

  • Project tool, especially Jira.

  • Test Management and Planning.

  • Support Test Case Execution.

  • Coordinate and support test data creation.

  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for worldwide testers.

  • Ensure entry/exit criteria for test phases are met in time.

  • Test Analysis.

  • Reporting, preparation, and communication.

  • Defect Management.

  • Conduct SAP Module Configuration.

  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

  • Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents).

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Advantage Skills:

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Test automation tools (e.g., Tricentis TOSCA).

  • SAP FI/CO (essential)
    • General Ledger.

    • Asset Accunting.

    • Accunts Payable.

    • Accunts Receivable.

    • Banking.

    • Prject Systems.

    • Cntrolling (including Profitability Analysis).

  • SAP Materials Management (Advantageous).

  • SAP Solution Manager.

Additional Requirements:

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team.

  • Flexibility to work after hours if needed.

  • German Speaking (advantageous).

  • Experience in a DevOps environment (advantageous).

  • Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics.

  • Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist).

  • Open and pro-active communication across international teams.

  • Ability to understand complex work environments.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Tricentis TOSCA
  • Test Auto

