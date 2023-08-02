Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

General Role Tasks:
- Planning, coordination, and control of test activities.
- Development and definition of test methods and test tools.
- Building up and leading any topics related to testing the success of projects and the products maintenance area.
- Defining the scope of testing within the context of each release / delivery.
- Deploying and managing resources for testing.
- Applying the appropriate test measurements and metrics in the product and the testing team.
- Planning, deploying, and managing the testing effort for any given engagement.
- Test case design based on communication and collaboration with business departments.
- Perform manual testing, implementation, and documentation of automated tests (accessible for BMW/third parties).
- Definition of an integrated concept of manual and automated test cases together with BMW headquarter test manager (automation and manual).
- Strategic leadership for test automation.
- Reporting of issues back to the development team.
- Manage escalations related to testing and test progress.
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
- Understands Workflow (Advantageous).
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Integration testing with other modules.
- Write Specifications and interact with developers.
- Validate and document requirements against Template to be presented to headquarter for decision.
- Align with Functional Consultants and Developers of the IFT team and the maintenance team.
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support (could be on weekends, late evenings).
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Assisting in troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Carrying out regression testing.
- User interface transactional solutions.
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
Minimum Requirements:
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Solid test management know-how and agile methodologies.
- Solid background with SAP projects in finance.
- Transition of manual product tests towards an automated testing concept.
- Test tools, especially x-Ray.
- Project tool, especially Jira.
- Test Management and Planning.
- Support Test Case Execution.
- Coordinate and support test data creation.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for worldwide testers.
- Ensure entry/exit criteria for test phases are met in time.
- Test Analysis.
- Reporting, preparation, and communication.
- Defect Management.
- Conduct SAP Module Configuration.
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
- Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents).
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.
Advantage Skills:
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Test automation tools (e.g., Tricentis TOSCA).
- SAP FI/CO (essential)
- General Ledger.
- Asset Accunting.
- Accunts Payable.
- Accunts Receivable.
- Banking.
- Prject Systems.
- Cntrolling (including Profitability Analysis).
- SAP Materials Management (Advantageous).
- SAP Solution Manager.
Additional Requirements:
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team.
- Flexibility to work after hours if needed.
- German Speaking (advantageous).
- Experience in a DevOps environment (advantageous).
- Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics.
- Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist).
- Open and pro-active communication across international teams.
- Ability to understand complex work environments.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Tricentis TOSCA
- Test Auto