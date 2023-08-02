Snr Specialist: Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Solutions Architect
Centurion – 6 months contract
Hybrid
Key accountabilities:
- Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
- Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs
- Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
- Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
- Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs
- Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment
- Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
- Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level
- Core competencies, knowledge and experience:
- Solution architecture and design
- Feasibility analysis
- Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.
- Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design
- Infrastructure design
- Estimation techniques for scaled agile
- Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation
- Excellent analytical, technical, and problem solving skills, with high-levels of creativity
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences
- Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams
- Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and technology trends
- Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions
- Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity
- Sound business understanding and market awareness
- Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes
- Strong time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple balls
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Kanban
- XP
- TDD
- and BDD