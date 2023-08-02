Snr Specialist: Solutions Architect

Aug 2, 2023

Solutions Architect
Centurion – 6 months contract
Hybrid

Key accountabilities:

  • Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
  • Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs
  • Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
  • Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
  • Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs
  • Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment
  • Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
  • Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level
  • Core competencies, knowledge and experience:
  • Solution architecture and design
  • Feasibility analysis
  • Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.
  • Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design
  • Infrastructure design
  • Estimation techniques for scaled agile
  • Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation
  • Excellent analytical, technical, and problem solving skills, with high-levels of creativity
  • Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences
  • Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams
  • Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and technology trends
  • Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions
  • Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity
  • Sound business understanding and market awareness
  • Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes
  • Strong time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple balls

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Kanban
  • XP
  • TDD
  • and BDD

