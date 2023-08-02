Software DevOps Engineer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

International end user environment with head offices based in the Midrand area is looking for DevOps Engineers looking to step out of the ordinary to join a world leading premium manufacturer working with bleeding edge tech alongside Germany’s finest Engineers.

The successful candidate must have working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions as well as cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

If you have several years of experience behind you, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and a great team player, this is the right position for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Minimum years of experience:

At least 8 -10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Application monitoring

No Ops and/or Git Ops

Java exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Build Tools (Maven)

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Understanding of Agile ways of working AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

Advantageous:

MongoDB

ITIL (or similar) certification

IoC / Dependency Injection

Python, TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Reference Number for this position is GZ53825 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a cost to company rate of between R650 and R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

