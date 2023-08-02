GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned Specialist Systems Engineering Developer to join a global team.
At least 3 to 5 Years’ experience in source code development. Developer, business, and product experience
- Knowledge of TOGAF
- In depth knowledge of the MDA Tooling
- In Depth knowledge of Agent Orientated Development
Technical skills:
- Graphana
- Sleuth
- Spring Admin Console
- Zipkin
- EDK Stack (Elasticsearch, FluentD, Kibana
Platform Service Technologies
- Kafka Zookeeper Avro
Infrastructure
- Docker
- K8
Dev/Ops
- SonarQube
- Git
- Gerrit
- Jenkins
- Maven/Nexus
- In depth Knowledge of V1 Solution
- In depth Knowledge of V1 Architecture
- Java 17
- JavaFX
Testing
- Fitnesse
- Obsidian – Scheduler
- WSO2 – Identity Server
- WSO2 – API Manager
- WSO2 – ESB
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML