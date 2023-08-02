Specialist Systems Engineering Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2023

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned Specialist Systems Engineering Developer to join a global team.

At least 3 to 5 Years’ experience in source code development. Developer, business, and product experience

  • Knowledge of TOGAF

  • In depth knowledge of the MDA Tooling

  • In Depth knowledge of Agent Orientated Development

Technical skills:

  • Graphana

  • Sleuth

  • Spring Admin Console

  • Zipkin

  • EDK Stack (Elasticsearch, FluentD, Kibana

Platform Service Technologies

  • Kafka Zookeeper Avro

Infrastructure

  • Docker

  • K8

Dev/Ops

  • SonarQube

  • Git

  • Gerrit

  • Jenkins

  • Maven/Nexus

  • In depth Knowledge of V1 Solution

  • In depth Knowledge of V1 Architecture

  • Java 17

  • JavaFX

Testing

  • Fitnesse

  • Obsidian – Scheduler

  • WSO2 – Identity Server

  • WSO2 – API Manager

  • WSO2 – ESB

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

