Specialist Systems Engineering Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule Technology is currently hiring for one of the leaders in the health and wellness space. We are looking for well-seasoned Specialist Systems Engineering Developer to join a global team.

At least 3 to 5 Years’ experience in source code development. Developer, business, and product experience

Knowledge of TOGAF

In depth knowledge of the MDA Tooling

In Depth knowledge of Agent Orientated Development

Technical skills:

Graphana

Sleuth

Spring Admin Console

Zipkin

EDK Stack (Elasticsearch, FluentD, Kibana

Platform Service Technologies

Kafka Zookeeper Avro

Infrastructure

Docker

K8

Dev/Ops

SonarQube

Git

Gerrit

Jenkins

Maven/Nexus

In depth Knowledge of V1 Solution

In depth Knowledge of V1 Architecture

Java 17

JavaFX

Testing

Fitnesse

Platform Service Technologies

Kafka Zookeeper Avro

Obsidian – Scheduler

WSO2 – Identity Server

WSO2 – API Manager

WSO2 – ESB

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position