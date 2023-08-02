SQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 2, 2023

Durbanville based company is seeking a skilled SQL Developer to join their team! If you’re passionate about complex SQL queries, then we want your CV.
Key Requirements

  • 4+ years’ experience
  • BSc/ BTech/NDip
  • SQL
  • MS SQL
  • Proficiency in writing complex queries, stored procedures, and functions
  • Knowledge of performance tuning and query optimization

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

