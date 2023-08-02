SQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Durbanville based company is seeking a skilled SQL Developer to join their team! If you’re passionate about complex SQL queries, then we want your CV.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/NDip

SQL

MS SQL

Proficiency in writing complex queries, stored procedures, and functions

Knowledge of performance tuning and query optimization

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SQL

MS SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position