An esteemed distributor of orthopedic, spinal, surgical, vascular, urology, and cardiology products is currently in search of a skilled Systems Administrator to join their team at their Johannesburg premises. As the Systems Administrator, your main responsibility will be to support the IT Manager in the administration and maintenance of the company’s IT infrastructure. Your focus will be on ensuring the seamless operation and 100% uptime of the IT systems. To qualify for this role, you must possess an MCSE or an equivalent certification, along with a minimum of 7 to 10 years of relevant experience, including expertise up to Server level.

DUTIES:

Hardware & Software:

First line support through the company’s call logging system, Spiceworks.

Investigate and follow up on all incidents logged on Spiceworks, including preparation of any documentation required and close out on Spiceworks as soon as the call is completed.

Ensure problems are satisfactorily resolved in a timeous manner with focus on providing high level of support to all users.

Provide initial fault isolation, proactive maintenance, status of data circuits and monitoring of the network.

Provide feedback on all and any relevant findings to the IT Manager.

Maintain all end user computers/laptops/iPad in line with the company standards, all running on latest version of operating system.

Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan.

Perform call / afterhours work on some evenings and weekends as and when required.

IT assets register to be always maintained and kept up to date.

Maintain MFP contracts and keep track of renewals.

Manage and maintain all company backups and escalate to the IT Manager by email if issues cannot be resolved.

3G User Register to be maintained and always updated.

Improving patient outcomes by delivering distinctive devices.

Support regarding MFP, and any other IT related equipment.

All quotes for IT equipment / service spend to be printed and authorized by the IT Manager.

All authorized quotes to be loaded on NetSuite via a purchase order.

All new user documentation to be authorized by the IT Manager, NetSuite Administrator and/or the manager responsible.

Responsibilities:

Day to day support of all computeriPad users in all 7 branches, managing IT contracts, managing helpdesk calls, keeping track of IT equipment, server, and network maintenance, troubleshooting.

First line of support for all the company’s PC’s, laptops, and iPad users

First line of support for all Microsoft user products, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet Browser, etc.

First line of support for all VOIP / Telephone and multi-functional printers

Manage telecommunications systems, configure extensions, and ensure that this is kept up to date.

Manage and maintain functionality of printers, keep track of when contracts expire and make sure new printers are rolled out on time.

Create users – Domain, Email 365, ERP etc.

Set up PC’s, laptops, and iPads – Windows 11 and updates and according to checklist, first backing up data.

Ensure all iPads are setup correctly with all the required applications needed, and ensure the necessary training is given to all sales staff (how-to’s) when handing over the iPad.

Ensure that Backups are always kept up to date as per the tape schedule, changing tapes daily and sent to Metrofile daily.

Resolve network connectivity / network performance related issues.

Vodacom Contracts – SIM swap, renewals, ordering and keeping track of contracts. List to be always kept up to date.

Manage and maintain functionality of printers, keep track of when contracts expire and make sure new printers are rolled out on time.

Network list – keep track of PC’s, laptops, and iPad expiry dates and what needs to be ordered.

List needs to be kept up to date.

Antivirus – Sophos.

SMS system – sends SMS from server room as notification of temps, power failures etc.

Conduct fault isolation and troubleshooting activities.

Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)

Perform on-call duties, including system implementations and upgrades, which occur after normal business hours and/or weekends as required to minimize impact on mission-critical operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

MCSE or equivalent

At least 7 to 10 years’ experience, MCSE or equivalent but experience more critical, especially up to server level.

Knowledge of all Office 365 Applications a must.

Experience working with network software for multiple technical platforms.

Extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures

Proven knowledge of troubleshooting and logical analysis of complicated problems and systems

Ability to understand and apply technical expertise to commercially pragmatic solutions.

Ability to understand and confirm to process and workflow disciplines in a small IT Team environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadline.

A pro-active attitude to problem solving; a very good communicator with leadership ability.

Tough resilient demeanour.

Assertive and confident with the ability to prioritize.

Ability to work independently through multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision.

Customer orientated.

Self-motivated and dedicated.

Ability to learn quickly and implement new technologies and concepts to deliver as required.

As self-starter with a can-do attitude who strives for results and performs well under pressure

Detail orientated and methodical.

Innovative and resourceful with sound analytical and problem-solving skills.

Organized.

Team Player.

Good communication and telephone skills.

Intermediate computer and writing skills.

Good planning and organization skills.

