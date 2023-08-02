Technical Coordinator

Aug 2, 2023

The Technical Coordinator coordinates the technical support team.

This involves management of the day to day running of help desk job allocation and customer communication.

  • Answering tech department calls via switch board, have excellent telephone etiquette, be able to speak and understand both English and Afrikaans.
  • Job / call logging received via email or telephonic & correct logging of calls on company system.
  • Prioritize and escalate calls / jobs for technicians.
  • Knowledge of high priority calls and client base.
  • Assignment of jobs / calls to technicians & rescheduling / moving jobs between techs when necessary.
  • Tech and client follow-ups of jobs / calls logged.
  • Understanding customer needs / requirements.
  • Have excellent communication skills, written or verbally, pay attention to finer detail and excellent organisational skills – very important.
  • Basic reporting for Technical Manager (daily job reporting).
  • Call logging, follow-up and managing of 3rd party contractors.
  • Assist walk-in clients with booking in of their equipment and assigning to technician.
  • Have basic IT experience to assist with first line support.
  • Assist Technical Department Administrator and Finance department with invoicing queries / requests when necessary.
  • Being dedicated to this position is of key importance.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Reporting
  • Switchboard
  • Technical Support
  • Work Scheduling

