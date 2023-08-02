The Technical Coordinator coordinates the technical support team.
This involves management of the day to day running of help desk job allocation and customer communication.
- Answering tech department calls via switch board, have excellent telephone etiquette, be able to speak and understand both English and Afrikaans.
- Job / call logging received via email or telephonic & correct logging of calls on company system.
- Prioritize and escalate calls / jobs for technicians.
- Knowledge of high priority calls and client base.
- Assignment of jobs / calls to technicians & rescheduling / moving jobs between techs when necessary.
- Tech and client follow-ups of jobs / calls logged.
- Understanding customer needs / requirements.
- Have excellent communication skills, written or verbally, pay attention to finer detail and excellent organisational skills – very important.
- Basic reporting for Technical Manager (daily job reporting).
- Call logging, follow-up and managing of 3rd party contractors.
- Assist walk-in clients with booking in of their equipment and assigning to technician.
- Have basic IT experience to assist with first line support.
- Assist Technical Department Administrator and Finance department with invoicing queries / requests when necessary.
- Being dedicated to this position is of key importance.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- Reporting
- Switchboard
- Technical Support
- Work Scheduling