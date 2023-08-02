Technical Coordinator – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The Technical Coordinator coordinates the technical support team.

This involves management of the day to day running of help desk job allocation and customer communication.

Answering tech department calls via switch board, have excellent telephone etiquette, be able to speak and understand both English and Afrikaans.

Job / call logging received via email or telephonic & correct logging of calls on company system.

Prioritize and escalate calls / jobs for technicians.

Knowledge of high priority calls and client base.

Assignment of jobs / calls to technicians & rescheduling / moving jobs between techs when necessary.

Tech and client follow-ups of jobs / calls logged.

Understanding customer needs / requirements.

Have excellent communication skills, written or verbally, pay attention to finer detail and excellent organisational skills – very important.

Basic reporting for Technical Manager (daily job reporting).

Call logging, follow-up and managing of 3rd party contractors.

Assist walk-in clients with booking in of their equipment and assigning to technician.

Have basic IT experience to assist with first line support.

Assist Technical Department Administrator and Finance department with invoicing queries / requests when necessary.

Being dedicated to this position is of key importance.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Reporting

Switchboard

Technical Support

Work Scheduling

