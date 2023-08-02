Technical Lead – Remote Remote

My client in the banking industry are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Security Operations Technical Lead to join the team. The Security Operations Technical Lead will be responsible for overseeing and managing all aspects of the security operations, ensuring the protection of our organization’s information systems, data, and assets. This role requires a strong technical background, excellent leadership skills, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement effective security measures.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information security, or a related field including various technical certifications. Relevant certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CISA) are highly desirable.

Proven experience (5 /7 years) in a technical security operations role, with a focus on incident response, vulnerability management, and security monitoring and implementations

Strong knowledge of security principles, protocols, technologies, and best practices. Experience with security operations tools, including SIEM, IDS/IPS, DLP, and vulnerability scanners. Deep understanding of network and system security, intrusion detection systems, and firewall technologies.

Competencies: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make sound decisions under pressure. Effective communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex security concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders

Desired Skills:

CISSP

CISM

CISA

