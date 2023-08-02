Users want to customise their metaverse experience

Thirty five percent of US adults are now seeking out new ways to personalise their metaverse experience, says new research from BitcoinCasino.com.

“The metaverse is quickly emerging as the next big tech platform and with it comes some exciting opportunities,” says Edith Reads, financial analyst at BitcoinCasino. “People are no longer content with just playing video games or visiting virtual stores – they want to customise the world around them with creative activities.”

Most people have different takes on the ideal shopping experience or the perfect travel tour. Having everything structured, with no personalisation window may be a dull experience for some users. Allowing customisation makes the metaverse experience more fulfilling.