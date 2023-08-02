VERY Senior JAVA Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 2, 2023

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled, and collaborative Java Full Stack Developer to play a key part in the design, development, implementation, and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!

If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • Sonarqube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Reference Number for this position is GZ53965 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand and Home offering a rate of between R750 to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

