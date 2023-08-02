VERY Senior JAVA Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled, and collaborative Java Full Stack Developer to play a key part in the design, development, implementation, and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!

If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

Javascript

DevOps

Maven

Gradle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

