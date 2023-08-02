VERY Senior JAVA Full Stack Developer – Midrand/ Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled, and collaborative Java Full Stack Developer to play a key part in the design, development, implementation, and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!
If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- (Access the Skills Catalogue here)
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
Advantageous:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- Sonarqube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
