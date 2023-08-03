360° Monitoring & Evaluation Officer at Afrika Tikkun – Gauteng Hyde Park

Introduction

Implementing PMEL activities at all Afrika Tikkun programmes in Gauteng and Western Cape with the overall aim of improving programme outcomes.

Description

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Implementation of M&E and Coordination

Collect data on a regular basis to measure achievement against the performance indicators.

Check data quality with partners.

Maintain and administer the M&E database; analyse and aggregate findings.

Support project progress reporting, project mid-term review and final evaluation.

Identify areas where technical support to project partners is required. Organize refresher training on M&E for partners as required.

Identify lessons learned and develop case studies to capture qualitative outputs of the project. Provide advice to the supervisor on project performance using M&E findings improving

Communication

Produce reports on M&E findings and prepare presentations based on M&E data as required.

Provide the Project Manager with management information she/he may require.

Check that monitoring data are discussed in appropriate forum and in a timely fashion in terms of implications for future action. If necessary, create such discussions to fill any gap.

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the HOD.

Minimum Requirements

REQUIREMENTS

A postgraduate qualification, preferably in Development Studies or the Social Sciences or Public Health (MSc)

Postgraduate Advanced Certificate in M&E, Statistics or Economics.

Some training in strategic planning and management.

SPSS and Salesforce training advantage

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Experience in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages.

Experience in designing and managing beneficiary monitoring and database systems.

Experience in planning and managing surveys.

Experience in developing and refining data collection tools.

Experience with data quality assessments and oversight

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Ability to coordinate evaluation activities across multiple teams, build collaborative relationships and build evaluation capacity among programme staff.

Ability to work with children and youth.

Strong mixed methods research skills.

Skill in presenting and communicating evaluation outputs effectively.

Desired Skills:

Strong mixed methods research skills.

Presentation skills

Strong mixed methods research skills

