4th Gen Intel Xeon takes off in the cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances powered by custom 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The launch is the latest on a growing list of 4th Gen Xeon-powered instances that deliver leading total cost of ownership (TCO) and the most built-in accelerators of any CPU to fuel key workloads like AI, database, networking and enterprise applications.

“Intel worked closely with AWS to bring our feature-rich 4th Gen Xeon processors to its cloud customers, many of which have benefited from its performance and value for months in private and public preview. Today, we’re happy to bring that same real-world value to cloud customers around the globe,” says Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of the Xeon Products and Solutions Group.

The new Amazon EC2 instances – Amazon EC2 M7i-flex and M7i – bring 4th Gen Xeon’s accelerator engines to the masses via AWS’s expansive global footprint. Built-in accelerators like Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) offer a much-needed alternative in the market for customers with growing AI workload demand.

4th Gen Xeon with AMX can also meet inference performance metrics for large language models (LLMs) below 20-billion parameters, making LLMs both cost-effective and sustainable to run on general-purpose infrastructure.

More broadly, Intel and AWS offer customers a series of product options to best match their workload, performance and pricing needs, along with the ease and flexibility to address future digital infrastructure demands.

M7i-flex and M7i instances are available in the following AWS Regions: US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon) and Europe (Ireland).