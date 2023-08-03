Android Developer (Java and Kotlin)

Our client, a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch is seeking an experienced Android Developer with strong proficiency in Java and Kotlin to join the team.

The company has grown in the payment processing industry to enrich payment solutions with automation and great tech.

The business scope spans from ecommerce through to new generation android point of sale solutions.

The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of Android application development, client integration, and a passion for creating intuitive interfaces. The candidate should have a working knowledge of PHP for backend development. The primary responsibility of this role is to develop frontend Android applications that interface with payment terminals and other Android devices. The candidate will also assist clients with app-to-app integration and be involved in writing and documenting SDKs for client integrations.

The client embraces a Hybrid working environment, allowing team member to work both on-site and remotely.

Responsibilities:

Develop frontend Android applications using Java that interface with the hardware of payment terminals and other Android devices

Assist clients with App-to-app integration

Write and document SDK’s for client integrations

Assist in backend development – PHP

Collaborate with UI/UX designers to create intuitive and visually appealing interfaces

Stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging technologies

Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback, and upholding high code quality standards

Write clean, maintainable, and comprehensively documented code in adherence to established standards coding best practices

Conduct rigorous testing and debugging to ensure the reliability and functionality of applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and devise technical solutions that seamlessly integrate hardware and software components

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to payment terminal integration, providing prompt and effective solutions

Ensure the security and compliance of transactions, adhering to industry standards and regulatory guidelines

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field (or equivalent experience)

Proficiency in Java and demonstrated experience in native android application development

Experience in Kotlin is essential and experience with flutter and ionic is beneficial

Experience with PHP Laverel is beneficial

Knowledge of hardware integration and prior experience working with payment terminals and other Android devices is highly advantageous

Strong grasp of software development principles, practices and design patterns

Familiarity with frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript is advantageous

Proficiency in version control systems like Git

Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Clear criminal record

Contactable references

Preferred skills:

Expertise in android development, front-end skills and expertise in hardware integration will be instrumental in creating secure and efficient solutions

Additionally, assistance in guiding clients through the integration process with the client’s application will contribute to success

Closing date: 18 August 2023

Closing date: 18 August 2023

Desired Skills:

android development

hardware integration

frontend skills

profiency in Git

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

