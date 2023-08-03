Automation Tester

We are seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team on a permanent basis, with a hybrid work arrangement and location preference for Johannesburg.

Are you an experienced Automation Tester looking for an exciting new opportunity?

As an Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated tests to identify bugs and ensure that our software meets the highest standards of quality.

Join our team and help us build the next generation of cutting-edge software products.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

7+ years of Testing

Automation Testing

Manual Testing

Selenium and Java

API – Rest Assured, SOAP UI, or Postman

Playwright (bonus)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Experience in creating and updating Automation frameworks from scratch.

Proficient in Java and other relevant technologies.

Familiarity with Automation Testing tools, such as Selenium, IntelliJ, TestNG, and Appium.

Experience with Playwright is a bonus.

Knowledge of Azure DevOps or other Test management tools.

Proficient in testing back-end databases using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

Knowledge of API testing using Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.

Mobile testing experience using Appium.

Knowledge of Jira, Swagger, Jenkins, and GIT would be an advantage.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Location preference (JHB)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

