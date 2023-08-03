Business Analyst

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for the delivery of the planned projects.

  • Your role will require the following:

    • Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects

    • Participate in designing the conceptual solution

    • Describe data movements between systems/platforms

    • Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement

    • Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Elicit and Analyse requirements with the business and create alignment across functional areas

  • Produce quality outputs.

    • Business Requirements Document

    • Process flow diagrams

    • Context Diagrams

    • User stories with acceptance criteria

  • Meet deadlines and manage commitments.

  • Create consensus across the design, dev test streams (via grooming/refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

  • Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.

  • Stakeholder Management

    • Demonstrate good relationship-building capabilities.

    • Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management

    • Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders

Qualifications Required:

  • Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.

  • FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be advantageous.

Experience Required:

  • At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required

Competencies Required:

  • Sound analytical capability

  • Sound technical knowledge

    • Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC

    • Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

  • A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team

    • Able to manage conflict

    • Help build / reinforce the team culture

  • Self-motivated and able to work independently

    • Work on multiple projects simultaneously

    • Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment

    • Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables

    • Strong work ethic and professional

  • Superb communication skills

Term:

  • 12 Months Contract – open to renewal

Location:

  • Cape Town (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

