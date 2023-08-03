Company within the payment solutions fintech industry that showed substantial growth over the last couple of years, requires the services of a skilled Business Analyst with experience gained in the Fintech / financial services sector.
REQUIREMENTS
Business or related degree, with strong project management background
Evidence of a strong analytical ability with focus on attention to detail
Familiar with Jira, Confluence, process design tools, Loom, Agile methodology
The ability to design and explain technical requirements to non-technical users
4 -6 Years experience in the above industries
Meticulous business acumen
DUTIES
Analyse and document business processes
Gather and interpret requirements from business / customers, creating technical specifications, ensuring functional delivery (full SDLC)
Supporting multiple business areas
Delivery and implementation of several concurrent projects
Customer interaction and query resolution
Reach me at the detail listed belows.
Thank you.
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Confluence
- Process Design Tools
- Agile
- Technical Specifications
- Business Processes