Company within the payment solutions fintech industry that showed substantial growth over the last couple of years, requires the services of a skilled Business Analyst with experience gained in the Fintech / financial services sector.

REQUIREMENTS

Business or related degree, with strong project management background

Evidence of a strong analytical ability with focus on attention to detail

Familiar with Jira, Confluence, process design tools, Loom, Agile methodology

The ability to design and explain technical requirements to non-technical users

4 -6 Years experience in the above industries

Meticulous business acumen

DUTIES

Analyse and document business processes

Gather and interpret requirements from business / customers, creating technical specifications, ensuring functional delivery (full SDLC)

Supporting multiple business areas

Delivery and implementation of several concurrent projects

Customer interaction and query resolution

