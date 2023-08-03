Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role of a combined Business Analyst and Project Manager/Coordinator entails performing a diverse set of tasks that cater to both strategy formulation (business analysis) and strategy execution (project management). The role requires occasional travel to client operations sites across South Africa and is performed in a flexible hybrid work model, which requires weekly attendance at the offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Here are descriptions of some key tasks:

Gathering and Interpreting Business Requirements: understanding and documenting the needs and objectives of the business stakeholders through interviews, workshops, or surveys, followed by analysis to translate these needs into detailed and clear business and functional requirements.

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshops: This role involves regular communication with various stakeholders, ranging from team members to senior executives. You would facilitate meetings and workshops to gather requirements, present findings, and align all parties on project objectives and strategies.

Analysing and Decomposing Business Processes: As a Business Analyst, you would analyze current business processes, identifying areas of inefficiency, and suggesting improvements. Decomposition of business processes is part of this task, which helps in understanding how different business operations interrelate.

Collaborating with Solution Architects and Coordinating Technical Activities: This involves working closely with technical teams to ensure that business requirements are translated correctly into technical specifications and overseeing the implementation process.

Managing and Coordinating small IT projects and demands: You’d be expected to manage all aspects of the project life cycle, including initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing projects. This involves creating and implementing project plans, allocating resources, ensuring tasks are completed on time and within budget, monitoring progress, making necessary adjustments, and ultimately ensuring the successful delivery of the project.

Determining Success Criteria and Overseeing Testing: You would set clear, measurable criteria for determining the success of IT solutions. This could include monitoring system performance, user satisfaction, or other metrics. Also, you would oversee the planning, execution, and monitoring of user acceptance testing efforts to ensure the solution meets the defined success criteria.

Assisting the Business Relationship Management function: You would be expected to assist in managing relationships with key stakeholders, keeping them engaged and informed, and managing their expectations. Own travel with a valid driver’s license is required.

Identifying Opportunities for Streamlining or Automation: As part of the ongoing improvement process, you would consistently look for ways to make business processes more efficient, such as by introducing automation or eliminating redundant tasks.

Adhering to the clients’ Rules, Values, and Standards: Lastly, all tasks should be performed following the company’s rules, values, and standards to ensure compliance and maintain a positive company culture.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related IT discipline

Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from an industry-recognized training institution

Industry-recognized Business Analysis certification, e.g., IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA

Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent

Experience

5+ years of demonstrated experience as a Business Analyst and Project Manager, preferably in a mining IT environment

Experience with mining and mining concepts, practices, and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous

Experience with Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g., ARIS

Experience with requirements management tools

Experience with Agile development environments and tools (MS DevOps)

Proven success in aligning requirements with strategic objectives of the organization

Desired Skills:

ARIS

Agile

MS DevOps

Process Mapping

Business Process Mapping

Requirements Gathering

Workshop Facilitation

CBAP

BPMN

Analyse Business Processes

Process reengineering

Business analysis

Project Management

Workflow Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

