Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!

As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for the delivery of the planned projects.

Your role will require the following: Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects Participate in designing the conceptual solution Describe data movements between systems/platforms Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.



Key Performance Areas:

Elicit and Analyse requirements with the business and create alignment across functional areas

Produce quality outputs. Business Requirements Document Process flow diagrams Context Diagrams User stories with acceptance criteria

Meet deadlines and manage commitments.

Create consensus across the design, dev test streams (via grooming/refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.

Stakeholder Management Demonstrate good relationship-building capabilities. Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders



Qualifications Required:

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be advantageous.

Experience Required:

At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required

Competencies Required:

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team Able to manage conflict Help build / reinforce the team culture

Self-motivated and able to work independently Work on multiple projects simultaneously Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

Term:

12 Months Contract – open to renewal

Location:

Cape Town (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

