Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Calling all problem-solving superheroes! We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together!
As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for the delivery of the planned projects.
- Your role will require the following:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution
- Describe data movements between systems/platforms
- Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Key Performance Areas:
- Elicit and Analyse requirements with the business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs.
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Meet deadlines and manage commitments.
- Create consensus across the design, dev test streams (via grooming/refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management
- Demonstrate good relationship-building capabilities.
- Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management
- Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders
Qualifications Required:
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be advantageous.
Experience Required:
- At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required
Competencies Required:
- Sound analytical capability
- Sound technical knowledge
- Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
- Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
- A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team
- Able to manage conflict
- Help build / reinforce the team culture
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
- Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
- Strong work ethic and professional
- Superb communication skills
Term:
- 12 Months Contract – open to renewal
Location:
- Cape Town (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML