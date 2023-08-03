C#.NET DEVELOPER – HYBRID work to be based in Cape Town and Johannesburg @ R900K+ PER ANNUM at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN >> South Africa’s most reputable software engineering consultancy & bespoke solutions hub; is on the lookout for a client-facing Full Stack .NET Developer to join their flexible and collaborative work environment. They are well known for playing key roles in the design, development and deployment of industry-changing software solutions.

You can be based in either Johannesburg or Cape Town, South Africa (HYBRID) while playing a key role in developing and maintaining web applications using .NET/C#, Web API, React or Angular, Azure Cloud and other technologies. You will also be involved in designing, testing, debugging and deploying software solutions with the absolute best team.

This environment lends itself to go-getters and exceptionally skilled individuals who have a passion for technology and problem solving. You will enjoy meet ups where they talk tech, hackathons and constant up-skilling. To come out on-top, apply today.

To join this business, you need to have:

3-7 years of development experience in C# .NET stack

In-depth working knowledge of Web API, Object-oriented programming fundamentals, agile methodologies and DevOps tools

On the front end you are proficient in React or Angular

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces

Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

By nature, you need to be fast-paced, highly technical, innovative, continuous learning and collaborative

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position, offering a salary of R900k+ P/A cost to company. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out our e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position