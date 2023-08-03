CX Specialist

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a CX Specialist to join their dynamic team.

CX Specialist: Conversational Design & Experience

Purpose Statement:

To craft, implement, and manage exceptional conversational user experiences that exceed client expectations across various digital channels such as AI, Bots, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other messaging platforms.

In this role, you will use the power of UX design and client experience insights to create a “wow” experience at every touchpoint of the client’s journey, optimising client engagement and satisfaction.

Environment:

The role involves operating within the guidelines set by various regulatory and industry bodies while collaborating with external service providers such as design agencies, data & analytics agencies, research firms, etc.

Furthermore, strong coordination and effective communication with internal departments of the bank, including IT, HR, Marketing, Sales, and Operations, are critical.

Key Performance Areas:

Your focus areas will be designing and testing intuitive and engaging conversational UX designs, conducting client experience studies to continually refine these designs, user testing, and analysing data to create actionable insights.

A crucial part of your role will be developing and continuously refining the Voice of Client (VoC) framework specific to conversational experiences, ensuring an excellent “wow” experience for clients at all touchpoints.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Your key tasks will encompass designing captivating conversational interfaces, conducting heuristic evaluations to identify and address client pain points, creating targeted surveys for client feedback, and performing deep-dive data analysis for creating insights and suggesting client-centric improvements.

In addition, you will play a significant role in safeguarding the conversational product by ensuring that any other internal business using the product adheres to enterprise-level CX/UX principles.

Influencing business decisions based on client insights and UX best practices in conversational design will be essential to ensuring the “wow” factor is inherent in every client interaction.

Knowledge:

You will need a thorough understanding of UX principles, specifically as they apply to conversational interfaces, and deep knowledge of client service principles.

You should be familiar with survey methodologies, data analysis principles, and understand client psychology/behaviour.

Knowledge of conversational AI technology and its application in creating memorable user experiences is highly advantageous.

Competencies:

The role requires you to exhibit competencies such as initiating action, creativity, teamwork, adherence to principles and values, planning and organisation, networking, influence, and adaptability to change.

You must be comfortable with analysing complex data, responding effectively to setbacks and pressures, achieving personal work goals and objectives, and demonstrating entrepreneurial and commercial thinking.

Skills:

This role demands robust problem-solving, research, analysis, and communication skills, coupled with interpersonal & relationship management skills.

Specifically, you should have skills in designing and testing conversational UI, meticulous attention to detail, business writing, commercial thinking, change management, and planning, organising, and coordination.

Experience:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in UX design with client-facing applications, particularly conversational interfaces, is required.

Experience in designing, executing and analysing client surveys, using technology and data for enhancing client experiences, and using insights to drive a “wow” experience for clients is a must.

Experience in conversational AI, vendor management, and stakeholder management is highly desirable.

The successful candidate will be a client-focused professional with a passion for creating captivating and memorable experiences.

Desired Skills:

CX Specialist

Converstaional Design

Conversational Experience

UX

