Data Quality Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performanceareas:

To define organisational data quality strategy and framework within the Organisation

against best practices

against best practices To capacitate, build data quality skills and drive the data quality practice within the Organisation

To lead and action data quality profiling, cleansing and remediation focusing on the condition of data based on factors such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, reliability and whether it’s up to date.

To assess the level to which data is fit for purpose for its intended use then develop strategies and remediations to address any shortcomings.

To deliver the Data Quality programme and its various initiatives across the organisation and subsidiaries where mandated.

To conduct an assessment on data quality maturity levels within the Organisation

against best practices.

against best practices. To develop standards, guidelines, processes, procedures for the quality of critical data elements within the Organisation

To develop and promote data quality awareness across the organisation

To define data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making

To monitor, measure and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of reliability of data

To enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data stewards in all aspects of data quality (e.g. definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis and assessment of data quality)

To play an oversight role in the remediation of data quality issues

To develop and manage stakeholder relations effectively to promote data quality awareness across the organisation and support reliable decision making

Desired Skills:

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

To build customer loyalty

Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

Enterprising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).

– Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

– Analytical thinking

– Understand and analyse business processes

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Facilitation of workshops skills

– To build customer loyalty

– Strong team player

– Motivated self-starter

– Enterprising

– Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases

– Business Analysis Work Plan;

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Information Matrix;

– User Stories;

– Change Request Document (where applicable);

– Participate in Quality Assurance;

– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

– Review Training documentation

Learn more/Apply for this position