Database Administrator IT – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth Airport

IT: Database Administrator
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary.
Our established client is seeking a dynamic Database Administrator with a Diploma in Computer Science or Software Engineering. Kindly share your resume if you have at minimum 5 years SQL database administration experience, MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues; T-SQL Scripting experience, Database Security, Backup and recovery experience, Replication/ Log Shipping experience, Performance tuning on SQL queries or and stored procedures and have in-depth SQL internal knowledge. Additional experience and skills matrix with:
- Data Cubes and BI
- SSRS reports
- Git, JIRA
- Azure SQL Server
- JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs
- Agile, Scrum
- Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes, Docker
Kindly share your CV and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th August 2023.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma