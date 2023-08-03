Database Administrator IT – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth Airport

IT: Database Administrator

Port Elizabeth

Market related salary.

Our established client is seeking a dynamic Database Administrator with a Diploma in Computer Science or Software Engineering. Kindly share your resume if you have at minimum 5 years SQL database administration experience, MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues; T-SQL Scripting experience, Database Security, Backup and recovery experience, Replication/ Log Shipping experience, Performance tuning on SQL queries or and stored procedures and have in-depth SQL internal knowledge. Additional experience and skills matrix with:

Data Cubes and BI

SSRS reports

Git, JIRA

Azure SQL Server

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs

Agile, Scrum

Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes, Docker

Kindly share your CV and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th August 2023.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

