Database Administrator IT

Aug 3, 2023

IT: Database Administrator
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary.
Our established client is seeking a dynamic Database Administrator with a Diploma in Computer Science or Software Engineering. Kindly share your resume if you have at minimum 5 years SQL database administration experience, MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, including installation and troubleshooting issues; T-SQL Scripting experience, Database Security, Backup and recovery experience, Replication/ Log Shipping experience, Performance tuning on SQL queries or and stored procedures and have in-depth SQL internal knowledge. Additional experience and skills matrix with:

  • Data Cubes and BI
  • SSRS reports
  • Git, JIRA
  • Azure SQL Server
  • JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs
  • Agile, Scrum
  • Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes, Docker

Kindly share your CV and qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] before 10th August 2023.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL database administration
  • MS SQL Server
  • installation and troubleshooting
  • T-SQL Scripting experience
  • Performance tuning
  • Database Security
  • in-depth SQL internal knowledge
  • Data Cubes
  • SSRS reports
  • GIT
  • JIRA
  • Azure SQL Server
  • Json / MXL
  • REST/RESTful APIs
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Big Data and Event Driven technologies
  • Hadoop
  • Kafka
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position