Druid in strategic alliance with MoData

AI conversational player Druid has announced a strategic partnership with MoData, a supplier of AI-powered customer engagement, fintech and data-driven financial applications.

The collaboration aims to blend Druid’s conversational AI capabilities with MoData’s transformative financial business operational insights, equipping businesses with powerful tools to maximise digital adoption strategies while enhancing customer interactions.

“We are excited about the potential of this alliance. Integrating MoData’s years of customer engagement, fintech and financial application solutions expertise with DRUID’s conversational AI will provide businesses with a unique blend of actionable insights and enhanced customer interactions,” says Darren Turnbull, CEO of MoData.

Brendan van Staaden, managing executive of MoData Interactive, adds: “This partnership is the pivotal ingredient in our provision of the MoData Interactive Digital 3600 Eco-System which is the first of its kind in South Africa that offers a total customer experience management solution at all interaction touchpoints.”

Liviu Dragan, CEO and Founder of Druid, says: “Joining forces with MoData reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with groundbreaking solutions. Their expertise in fintech and customer engagement technologies, combined with our conversational AI, will undoubtedly reshape how businesses interact with customers and strategize for growth.”

“The integration of customer engagement toolsets, financial business applications and conversational AI marks an exciting juncture in the AI landscape,” adds Dragos Filastacheanu, senior director: sales, channels and alliances at Druid. “Our collaboration with MoData will set new benchmarks for intelligent customer interactions and data-driven decision-making.”