Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Data Engineer Services – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performanceareas:

To define data quality strategy and framework within the programme against best practiceswith alignment to organisation EIM standards and frameworks.

To capacitate, build data quality skills and drive the data quality practice within the organisation

To lead and action data quality profiling within the programme, based on factors such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, reliability and whether it’s up to date.

To assess the level to which data is fit for purpose for its intended use and work with departmental data stewards and EIM to guide strategies and remediations to address data quality shortcomings within the respective departments.

To conduct an assessment on data quality maturity levels within the organisation against best practices.

To develop standards, guidelines, processes, procedures for the quality of critical data elements within the organisation with respect to the programme.

To develop and promote data quality awareness across the organisation

To define and implement data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making.

To monitor, measure and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of reliability of data

To enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data owners, data stewards and data users in all aspects of data quality (e.g., definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis and assessment of data quality)

To play advisory and oversight role in the remediation of data quality issues.

To develop and manage stakeholder relations effectively to promote data quality awareness across the organisation and support reliable decision making.

To implement a data quality management practice, within the programme, that is sustainable by taking into account evolving business and data landscapes.

To drive automation of data quality management processes and functions.

Desired Skills:

Understand and analyse business processes

Quality orientation

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

To build customer loyalty

Enterprising

Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

– Minimum eight years’ experience in data management or data analysis; and

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management).

– Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

– Analytical thinking

– Understand and analyse business processes

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Facilitation of workshops skills

– To build customer loyalty

– Strong team player

– Motivated self-starter

– Enterprisin

– Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases

– Business Analysis Work Plan;

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Information Matrix;

– User Stories;

– Change Request Document (where applicable);

– Participate in Quality Assurance;

– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

– Review Training documentation

