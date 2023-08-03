Full Stack Developer 2274

Aug 3, 2023

Full Stack Developer (Java)
Technical Skills

  • Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus
  • Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular
  • Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL
  • Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.
  • Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.
  • Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with frontend applications

SOFT SKILLS

  • Agile experience (advantageous)
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • Quarkus

Learn more/Apply for this position