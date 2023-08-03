Full Stack Developer 2274

Full Stack Developer (Java)
Technical Skills
- Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus
- Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular
- Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL
- Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.
- Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.
- Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with frontend applications
SOFT SKILLS
- Agile experience (advantageous)
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JavaScript
- Angular
- Azure
- Quarkus