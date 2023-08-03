Full Stack Developer

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities

Design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.

Mentoring junior developers.

Create test driven environment for relevant projects.

Analytical and know how to translate problems into clear solutions.

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

6 years’ industry experience

Technical depth across multiple languages

Experience with C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, Data Structures, SOLID Principles, TDD, Understanding Async Programming

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

AngularJS

C#

.NET Core

SOLID

TDD

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

