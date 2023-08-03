Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team.
Responsibilities
- Design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.
- Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.
- Mentoring junior developers.
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects.
- Analytical and know how to translate problems into clear solutions.
- Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
- 6 years’ industry experience
- Technical depth across multiple languages
- Experience with C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, Data Structures, SOLID Principles, TDD, Understanding Async Programming
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- AngularJS
- C#
- .NET Core
- SOLID
- TDD
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development