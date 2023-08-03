Full Stack Developer (FinTech) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the FinTech sector is looking for a Full Stack Developer- Hybrid in Johannesburg

Work model: 3 days in Office

Location: Johannesburg

Overview of Task:

Create / maintain sites using front end & back end tech (frameworks and libraries like ASP.NET, Flask, React, Angular)

Produce C#, Python, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript programs

Development of API’s: Create and put into RESTfulAPI’s to communicate with each other in real-time

SQL Database (MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB)

Security

Troubleshoot

Ideal: Cloud Experience (like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Salary: R20k – R25k p/m

Desired Skills:

c#

sql

react

cloud

azure

awsgoogle cloud

angular

