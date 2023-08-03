Full Stack Developer (FinTech) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the FinTech sector is looking for a Full Stack Developer- Hybrid in Johannesburg
Work model: 3 days in Office
Location: Johannesburg

Overview of Task:

  • Create / maintain sites using front end & back end tech (frameworks and libraries like ASP.NET, Flask, React, Angular)
  • Produce C#, Python, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript programs
  • Development of API’s: Create and put into RESTfulAPI’s to communicate with each other in real-time
  • SQL Database (MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB)
  • Security
  • Troubleshoot
  • Ideal: Cloud Experience (like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Salary: R20k – R25k p/m

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • sql
  • react
  • cloud
  • azure
  • awsgoogle cloud
  • angular

Learn more/Apply for this position