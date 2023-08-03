Full Stack Developer (FinTech)

Our client in the FinTech sector is looking for a Full Stack Developer- Hybrid in Johannesburg
Work model: 3 days in Office
Location: Johannesburg
Overview of Task:
- Create / maintain sites using front end & back end tech (frameworks and libraries like ASP.NET, Flask, React, Angular)
- Produce C#, Python, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript programs
- Development of API’s: Create and put into RESTfulAPI’s to communicate with each other in real-time
- SQL Database (MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB)
- Security
- Troubleshoot
- Ideal: Cloud Experience (like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
Salary: R20k – R25k p/m
Desired Skills:
- c#
- sql
- react
- cloud
- azure
- awsgoogle cloud
- angular