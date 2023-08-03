Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Aug 3, 2023

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.
  • Develop and designing relevant code on project needs.
  • Mentoring junior developers.
  • Create test driven environment for relevant projects.
  • Analytical and know how to translate problems into clear solutions.
  • Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
  • 6 years’ industry experience
  • Technical depth across multiple languages
  • Experience with C# Web API, .NET Core, Angular, Data Structures, SOLID Principles, TDD, Understanding Async Programming
  • MS SQL
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • AngularJS
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • SOLID
  • TDD
  • MS SQL
  • Azure DevOps
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

