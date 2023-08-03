INT/SNR .NET SOFTWARE DEVELOPER -HYBRID (Centurion) – R900K PER ANNUM at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

NEW WORK IN at a Mobile Telecoms Hub specializing in mobile, prepaid and payment solutions to millions of customers. The current need is for Intermediate and Senior C# .NET developers to join our team in Centurion, South Africa. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining web and mobile applications using C#, .NET Core, React and React Native. You will also be involved in designing, testing, debugging and deploying software solutions.
This team offers a high learning culture and innovative tech environment who are currently pushing their platforms to a whole new dimension, driving financial inclusion across key clients.
This is what you need to land an interview:
- Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a C# .NET Software Developer
- Key experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), JavaScript, Typescript, ReactJS, React Native
- Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices
- Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic
- Experience using ASP.Net Core pipelines and Entity Framework Core
- Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing
- Experience with Microservices
- Experience with test-driven development
- Experience working with REST and SOAP services
- Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL
- Experience with Message Queues
- By nature you have excellent communication and problem-solving capability with a can-do attitude
Qualifications:
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma