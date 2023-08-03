INT/SNR .NET SOFTWARE DEVELOPER -HYBRID (Centurion) – R900K PER ANNUM at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a Mobile Telecoms Hub specializing in mobile, prepaid and payment solutions to millions of customers. The current need is for Intermediate and Senior C# .NET developers to join our team in Centurion, South Africa. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining web and mobile applications using C#, .NET Core, React and React Native. You will also be involved in designing, testing, debugging and deploying software solutions.

This team offers a high learning culture and innovative tech environment who are currently pushing their platforms to a whole new dimension, driving financial inclusion across key clients.

This is what you need to land an interview:

Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a C# .NET Software Developer

Key experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), JavaScript, Typescript, ReactJS, React Native

Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices

Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic

Experience using ASP.Net Core pipelines and Entity Framework Core

Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing

Experience with Microservices

Experience with test-driven development

Experience working with REST and SOAP services

Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL

Experience with Message Queues

By nature you have excellent communication and problem-solving capability with a can-do attitude

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

