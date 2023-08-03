INTERMEDIATE C# DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR 15 +MOBILE SKILLS – Remote (JHB) @ R500k+ PER ANNUM at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN for a passionate and talented Full Stack C# Developer with key experience with Angular 15 and other web technologies. You will join a top digital agency that specializes in creating engaging and innovative web and mobile applications for clients across various industries.

The work is 100% remote! You will work in an innovative, exciting environment, solving business problems through a design-driven approach using cutting edge tech like C#, Angular 15, and mobile tools like Ionic.

To be considered for this role, you need to tick some boxes:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

At least 3 years of experience as a Full Stack C# Developer, preferably with Angular 15 as well as key exposure to Mobile and Progressive Web Apps using Angular, TypeScript, Ionic Capacitor & Electron

You have knowledge in Microservices – Event-driven, Publish/Subscribe

You have Integration skills using Web APIs, Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, Tibco, IBM MQSeries, Kafka, Tibco

DevOps – Agile Methodologies; Azure, AWS, GCP, etc. (Cloud Native)

Data Platforms – Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Factory, Databricks, Data Lakes, Power BI

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position, offering a salary of R500k per year, depending on your experience and qualifications. You will also enjoy flexible working hours, a supportive and collaborative work environment, and opportunities for career growth and development.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Angular

TypeScript

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

