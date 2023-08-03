Internet set to hit 6bn users by 2028

The Internet has become an indispensable part of our lives, transforming how we communicate and access information – and it is set to surge even further in the years to come.

According to estimates by the Atlas VPN team, the number of Internet users is projected to surpass 6-billion within the next five years.

As of 2023, there are approximately 5,16-billion Internet users globally, accounting for 64,4% of the world’s population. By 2028, this number is expected to rise by nearly a fifth (19%) and reach 6,13-biillion.

These estimates are based on historic Internet user data provided by DataReportal.

Internet user numbers and penetration rates vary widely around the globe. Developed countries typically boast Internet penetration rates of over 80%, while those with less advanced cyberspace can hover below 50%. Surprisingly, the top 20 countries alone account for a staggering 3,67-billion Internet users, representing 71% of the world’s total.

China currently leads the world in terms of the largest Internet user population, with 1,05-billion users, comprising over 20% of the total global Internet users. Overall,73,7% of China’s population has Internet access.

India, the second most populous country as of January 2023, holds the second spot on the list with 692-million Internet users. However, only about 48,7% of India’s population has access, ranking it below the world’s average. In fact, India has the highest number of unconnected people worldwide, with over 730-million individuals lacking Internet access.

Next on the list is the US, with 311,3-million internet users, which translates to approximately 91,8% of its population having Internet access.

The US is followed by Indonesia and Brazil, with 212,9-million and 181,8-million Internet users, respectively. Seventy-seven percent of Indonesia’s population has Internet access, while Brazil’s rate is slightly higher at 84,3%. Brazilians also rank second in terms of time spent online.

Other countries in the top 10 include Russia (127,6-million), Nigeria (122,5-million), Japan (102,5-million), Mexico (100,6-million), and the Philippines (85,16-million).

The digital future

As the number of Internet users continues to climb steadily and technology evolves exponentially, the digital landscape is poised for profound transformations, ushering in new opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of our interconnected world.

As the number of internet users grows, so do the risks associated with data privacy and cybersecurity. Cyber threats, data breaches, and identity theft are increasingly prevalent in a hyper-connected world.

Not surprisingly, most Americans regard cyberterrorism as the most pressing danger to the US, according to a Gallup poll on world affairs.