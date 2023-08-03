IT Network Administrator at Mogale Solution Providers – Gauteng Woodmead

Key Performance Arears
Network Infrastructure and Windows server administration.
- Install and support LANs, WANs, VLANs and wireless networks including servers, routers,
- and switches.
- Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues
- and analysing network traffic.
- Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
- Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
- Install Hardware and software.
- Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised
- Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.
- Telephony
- Administer the VoIP / PABX communication system.
- Configure users’ phones to their specifications.
- Setup extensions and voice mail
- Upgrade equipment and manage repairs.
- Train users on how to access and use the telephonic system features.
Network Security
- Maintain and monitor network security.
- Manage access permissions and privileges for IT infrastructure environment install, configure, administer, and support network equipment, servers, firewalls, Internet and intranet systems.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 matric
- A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred but not required.
- A minimum 5 years of college training and/or specialized technical training with courses applicable to duties
- Any related technology certifications are a plus, such as Microsoft, Cisco Certified Network
- Administrator (CCNA), Comptia + certifications.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical support role in a networking/security company or equivalent education
- Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time ? Ability to operate as a team player and independently
- Strong communication, customer service, troubleshooting, and organizational skills.
- Strong technical knowledge with demonstrable hands-on knowledge of different types of networks: Local Area Networks (LANs), Wide Area Networks (WANs), Virtual Private Networks
- (VPNs), and sometimes Storage Area Networks (SANs) are each different types of networks.
- Though some jobs may call for more experience in one over another, having a foundational
- knowledge of what various networks are and how to configure them will be central to your work as a network administrator.
- Understanding of network security components: These might include firewalls, VPNs, and access control. Knowing what common attacks are and the appropriate response to them will be important as a network administrator.
- Familiarity with servers: Upgrading and configuring servers is a common ability sought after in network administrators. Windows and Linux
- Strong understanding of TCP/IP, routing protocols, L2/L3 switches
- Experience with security products firewalls, IPSec, IDS/IPS, Anti-Spam, virus scanning
Key Competencies
- Self-Management.
- Time Management.
- Passionate about Technology
- Attention to detail.
- Quality Conscious.
- Good communication & interpersonal skills.
- Good writing & presentation skills.
- Ability to Multi Task.
Key Attributes
- Honest
- Problem solving
- Team Player.
- Able to handle Pressure.
- Self-motivated
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- Cisco Cetified Network
- Firewalls
- IPSec
- Anti-virus
- Anti-spam
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree