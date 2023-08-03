IT Network Administrator at Mogale Solution Providers

Aug 3, 2023

Key Performance Arears

Network Infrastructure and Windows server administration.

  • Install and support LANs, WANs, VLANs and wireless networks including servers, routers,
  • and switches.
  • Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues
  • and analysing network traffic.
  • Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
  • Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
  • Install Hardware and software.
  • Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised
  • Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.
  • Telephony
  • Administer the VoIP / PABX communication system.
  • Configure users’ phones to their specifications.
  • Setup extensions and voice mail
  • Upgrade equipment and manage repairs.
  • Train users on how to access and use the telephonic system features.

Network Security

  • Maintain and monitor network security.
  • Manage access permissions and privileges for IT infrastructure environment install, configure, administer, and support network equipment, servers, firewalls, Internet and intranet systems.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 matric
  • A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred but not required.
  • A minimum 5 years of college training and/or specialized technical training with courses applicable to duties
  • Any related technology certifications are a plus, such as Microsoft, Cisco Certified Network
  • Administrator (CCNA), Comptia + certifications.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a technical support role in a networking/security company or equivalent education
  • Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time ? Ability to operate as a team player and independently
  • Strong communication, customer service, troubleshooting, and organizational skills.
  • Strong technical knowledge with demonstrable hands-on knowledge of different types of networks: Local Area Networks (LANs), Wide Area Networks (WANs), Virtual Private Networks
  • (VPNs), and sometimes Storage Area Networks (SANs) are each different types of networks.
  • Though some jobs may call for more experience in one over another, having a foundational
  • knowledge of what various networks are and how to configure them will be central to your work as a network administrator.
  • Understanding of network security components: These might include firewalls, VPNs, and access control. Knowing what common attacks are and the appropriate response to them will be important as a network administrator.
  • Familiarity with servers: Upgrading and configuring servers is a common ability sought after in network administrators. Windows and Linux
  • Strong understanding of TCP/IP, routing protocols, L2/L3 switches
  • Experience with security products firewalls, IPSec, IDS/IPS, Anti-Spam, virus scanning

Key Competencies

  • Self-Management.
  • Time Management.
  • Passionate about Technology
  • Attention to detail.
  • Quality Conscious.
  • Good communication & interpersonal skills.
  • Good writing & presentation skills.
  • Ability to Multi Task.

Key Attributes

  • Honest
  • Problem solving
  • Team Player.
  • Able to handle Pressure.
  • Self-motivated

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • Cisco Cetified Network
  • Firewalls
  • IPSec
  • Firewall
  • Anti-virus
  • Anti-spam

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position