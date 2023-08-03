IT Systems Administrator at NRF National Research Foundation – Gauteng Braamfontein

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint an IT Systems Administrator who will be responsible for developing, managing and maintaining servers (Windows & Linux), networks and infrastructure. Ensuring the organizations IT systems are operating efficiently, securely, and reliably. Provide technical support to end-users which includes hardware and software installations, troubleshooting technical issues and resolving user-problems to ensure smooth operations and minimize downtime.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure (Linux and Windows)

Troubleshoot and support network-related issues such as connectivity problems, performance and network outages

Administration of services, such as DNS, DHCP, and VPNsMonitoring and maintaining system performance, including troubleshooting and resolving issues

Providing technical support to end-users

Procurement of IT hardware

Setting up and maintaining backup and disaster recovery systems

Documenting system configurations and proceduresCollaborating with other IT professionals, such as developers and network engineers, to ensure smooth system integration

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

3-5 years

NQF 6/ND Information Technology

3 years experience in professional systems administration

Experience:

Experience using Linux/UnixStorage TechnologyVirtualisationNetworking TechnologyApplication SupportIT OperationsTechnical IT Advice and Guidance

Knowledge:

Scripting and automation: working knowledge of scripting languages as Bash and Python to automate tasks as to update systems backup and monitoring

Linux: working knowledge of Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu, CentOS and Linux command line tools

Windows: working knowledge of Windows operating systems as Windows Server 2016 and 2019, Windows 11 and 10

Networking: working knowledge of network technologies as TCP/IP stack, DNS, DHCP, SMTP, to configure and troubleshoot network related issues

Security: must have a solid understanding of security measures, encryption, access control, user management and security compliance

Monitoring: working knowledge of monitoring and performance tuning to monitor system performance, optimize and adjust systems and identify bottlenecks, such as Zabbix, Nagios

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter, advancing the understanding of condensed matter, impacting the societal need through provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

