IT Technician

REQUIREMENTS:
- Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
- Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
- Willing to work shifts
- Own transport
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Support and maintain IT function in production across shifts
- Attend to hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
- Assisting in all critical IT production points
- Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
- Maintain critical backup for local data
- Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- IT Support
- Local Area Networks (LAN)
- Networking
- Operating Systems