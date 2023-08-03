IT Technician

Aug 3, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
  • Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
  • Willing to work shifts
  • Own transport

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Support and maintain IT function in production across shifts
  • Attend to hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
  • Assisting in all critical IT production points
  • Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
  • Maintain critical backup for local data
  • Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware
  • IT Support
  • Local Area Networks (LAN)
  • Networking
  • Operating Systems

